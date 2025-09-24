Dubai property deals jump 44.5% in Q2 as off-plan sales drive growth 

RIYADH: Dubai’s real estate market surged in the second quarter, with sales transactions climbing 44.5 percent year on year to 153.7 billion dirhams ($41.85 billion), a new report showed.

According to real estate advisory firm JLL, the performance highlights the resilience of the wider UAE property sector, where activity was dominated by the off-plan market and supported by strong launches in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The growth aligns with a broader trend across the Gulf Cooperation Council, where property values and sales are rising in residential, commercial, and hospitality segments, fueled by economic diversification efforts.

In August, Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, said the GCC property market is set to extend its growth momentum into the second half of the year, supported by lower interest rates, government investment, and resilient investor demand.

“Dubai’s sales market is expected to maintain strong sales momentum despite anticipated price growth moderation,” JLL said.

It added: “This stabilization reflects an approaching supply-demand equilibrium, fostering a more sustainable pricing environment. The moderation will initially impact outdated inventory in secondary locations with the continual delivery of newer supply.”

In Dubai, residential demand continued to expand in the second quarter, with total sales transactions rising 22.8 percent year on year, driven largely by the off-plan segment.

An off-plan property is a unit purchased in advance of its completion, typically before construction begins, often at a discount and with a small deposit requirement.

The secondary market also performed strongly, posting a 17.1 percent annual increase, underscoring sustained demand across both segments.

JLL said Dubai’s rental market recorded substantial growth across both new contracts and renewals, indicating strong demand from new and existing tenants alike.

Compared with the second quarter of 2024, new contracts rose 14.3 percent in the same period this year, while renewals increased 9.9 percent.

“Although the volume of new contracts showed improvement compared to the prior year, renewals maintained dominance with a 63 percent majority share of total contracts, with new agreements comprising the balance,” said JLL.

In the second quarter, apartment prices in Dubai increased 13.3 percent year on year to 1,769 dirhams per sq. feet., while villa prices rose 16 percent to 2,200 dirhams per sq. feet.

On an annual basis, apartment rental rates in Dubai increased 7.2 percent, while villa rents rose 5.3 percent.

“Dubai’s rental market is transitioning toward equilibrium, evidenced by decelerating growth rates in the second quarter, which signals a shift to more sustainable long-term market dynamics despite potential near-term yield adjustments for investors and landlords,” said JLL.

Dubai’s residential inventory reached about 869,000 units in the second quarter, with 12,000 delivered between April and June.

A further 22,000 units are scheduled for completion in the second half of the year, mainly in Dubailand, Jumeirah Village, and Mohammed Bin Rashid City, with apartments making up roughly 70 percent of the upcoming supply.

Abu Dhabi market

In Abu Dhabi, average sales prices rose 12.1 percent year on year in the second quarter, while transaction volumes increased 9.1 percent. Growth was supported by a 32.6 percent jump in secondary sales, although off-plan deals continued to dominate overall activity.

“Rising consumer interest in luxury living experiences is expected to drive greater demand for Abu Dhabi’s branded residential segment. Investors benefit from these branded properties as they generally sell at higher price points than similar non-branded options, potentially yielding higher investment returns and maintaining their value more effectively,” said JLL.

Average apartment and villa sales prices in Abu Dhabi rose 14.4 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively, in the year to the second quarter of 2025.

In the capital, rental rates for apartments and villas increased 13.9 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively, by the end of the quarter.

Abu Dhabi added about 3,400 residential units in the second quarter, bringing total housing stock to around 292,000 units. Another 10,400 units are scheduled for completion by year-end.