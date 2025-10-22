Pakistan unveils new building efficiency codes to cut summer power demand, boost industrial competitiveness

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has rolled out new energy-efficient building codes and insulation models aimed at cutting power demand during peak summer months and improving industrial competitiveness, officials said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Pakistan continues to face chronic energy shortfalls and soaring demand during the summer, when industrial and household electricity use typically overwhelms the grid. The country relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, which contribute to high power generation costs and recurring balance-of-payments pressures. Energy experts have long urged greater investment in conservation and efficiency to reduce dependence on expensive imports and stabilize supplies.

On Wednesday, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) briefed Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on new energy-saving technologies for homes and factories, underscoring the importance of sustainable building design in lowering national energy costs.

“Modern technology and sustainable energy are the need of the hour for Pakistan,” Khan was quoted as saying in a statement. “Insulation in buildings offers an effective solution to lower transmission costs and energy demand during summer.”

NTDC Chairman told the meeting insulation helps maintain optimal indoor temperatures and significantly reduces electricity consumption. He added that Pakistan has already introduced building energy-use codes, and implementation has begun under federal directives.

Khan said the government’s energy policy was directly linked to the country’s economic growth, noting that “GDP expansion depends on how efficiently we manage energy costs.”

He directed the Engineering Development Board to work with NTDC to monitor progress on the initiative and report developments to the federal cabinet.

Officials said the push for sustainable energy use is part of broader reforms to stabilize Pakistan’s power sector, which faces chronic supply shortages, high costs, and rising summer demand. The initiative also aligns with Pakistan’s commitments to adopt climate-resilient practices and reduce energy waste across industrial and residential sectors.

A delegation from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) also invited Khan to attend the upcoming Asia Transit Summit 2025, where energy efficiency and green infrastructure will be key discussion topics.