You are here

  • Home
  • Colombia’s left picks Ivan Cepeda as 2026 presidential candidate

Colombia’s left picks Ivan Cepeda as 2026 presidential candidate

Colombia’s left picks Ivan Cepeda as 2026 presidential candidate
Cepeda, 63, won the Historic Pact’s primary with 1.02 million votes. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82yad

Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

Colombia’s left picks Ivan Cepeda as 2026 presidential candidate

Colombia’s left picks Ivan Cepeda as 2026 presidential candidate
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

BOGOTA: Colombian Senator Ivan Cepeda was elected to be the left’s 2026 presidential candidate on Sunday after a primary vote by the Historic Pact, a leftist coalition that brought the country’s current president, Gustavo Petro, to power in 2022.
Cepeda, 63, won the Historic Pact’s primary with 1.02 million votes , surpassing former Health Minister Carolina Corcho, who received 472,062 votes , with 88 percent of votes tallied.
The turnout was low, considering the potential 41.2 million voters, reported by the National Civil Registry. Registered voters are allowed to vote in any primary.
The Electoral Council must decide in the coming weeks whether Cepeda will be able to participate in another interparty referendum in March 2026, in which other politicians will compete in search of a candidate who represents a broader segment of the left and center.
Most political parties will hold their primaries in March, alongside legislative elections. Colombians will go to the polls in May to elect Petro’s successor, and if necessary, a runoff will be held in June.

Topics: Colombia Ivan Cepeda

Related

Anti-Trump protesters fire arrows at Colombian police, injuring four
World

Anti-Trump protesters fire arrows at Colombian police, injuring four

Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio. (Wikipedia)
World

Colombia’s foreign minister ‘renounces’ her US visa as tensions between both nations escalate

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
  • The pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
WAGAH BORDER: Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The pilgrims, visiting to attend festivities marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith, were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals at the Wagah-Attari border.
Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 erupted in May, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.