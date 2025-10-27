Pakistan, Bangladesh signal thaw as military officials discuss defense cooperation in Dhaka

You are here

Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on October 26, 2025.
Updated 27 October 2025
  • Pakistan’s CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza holds talks with Bangladesh leadership on defense and security cooperation
  • Visit follows earlier senior-level exchanges this year as Islamabad and Dhaka cautiously reopen diplomatic channels
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have signaled a gradual easing of tensions as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held meetings with senior civilian and military leadership in Dhaka to discuss defense and security cooperation, Pakistan’s military said on Monday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were once one nation, but they split in 1971 after a bloody civil war, which saw the part previously referred to as East Pakistan seceding to form the independent nation of Bangladesh.

In the years since, Bangladeshi leaders, particularly former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, chose to maintain close ties with India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. Ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed up since Hasina’s ouster as a result of a student-led uprising in August 2024, with both sides cautiously reopening diplomatic channels. 

In January, Bangladesh’s Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lt. Gen. S. M. Kamr-ul-Hassan, undertook a rare multi-day visit to Pakistan. In August, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Dhaka for official talks. Mirza’s visit marks the latest in this sequence of renewed high-level contacts.

“Both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral defense and security cooperation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

“The Chairman JCSC reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect,” the statement added.

“Both sides expressed optimism about improving defense and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives.”

Mirza also visited the School of Infantry and Tactics in Sylhet, interacting with faculty and students. According to ISPR, Bangladesh’s civil-military leadership “appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”

Earlier, at Senakunjo, General Mirza received a Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban, the national memorial honoring Bangladesh’s war martyrs.

This February, Bangladesh resumed direct trade with Pakistan for the first time since its independence in 1971, with the first shipment of 50,000 tons of rice leaving Port Qasim under a government-to-government deal.

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

