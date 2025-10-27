QatarEnergy acquires 40% stake in major Egyptian offshore gas block 

You are here

QatarEnergy’s broader strategy is to leverage its financial strength to secure future gas reserves across the globe. QNA
Updated 27 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 27 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: QatarEnergy has acquired a 40 percent stake in the North Rafah exploration block offshore Egypt, in a move that deepens its investment in the Eastern Mediterranean’s gas basin.   

The deal, finalized through a farm-in agreement with Italian energy giant Eni, grants the Qatari state-owned corporation a 40 percent participating interest in the offshore concession.

Eni, which originally held the block, will remain the operator of the project and retains the remaining 60 percent interest, according to a press release.

The move, which has now received official approval from the Egyptian government, is consistent with QatarEnergy’s broader strategy to leverage its financial strength to secure future gas reserves across the globe, ensuring its long-term position as a top-tier energy supplier. 

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said: “We are pleased with our new position in the North Rafah offshore block, which further strengthens our presence in Egypt and marks another important step in advancing our ambitious international exploration strategy.” 

He added: “We extend our thanks to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Mineral Resources in Egypt, and our partner Eni for their valued support and cooperation. We look forward to working together to achieve our exploration objectives.” 

The North Rafah offshore block is a highly prospective area situated in the Mediterranean Sea, off the northeastern coast of Egypt.

The concession spans a substantial area of nearly 3,000 sq. km. The block presents a technical challenge, with water depths reaching up to 450 meters, requiring advanced deep-water drilling expertise, a specialty of operator Eni.   

The Eastern Mediterranean has emerged as a major global gas hub in recent years, with several massive discoveries.  

QatarEnergy has been expanding its portfolio through new agreements worldwide including offshore blocks in Namibia’s Orange Basin.    

In November, the state-owned energy firm signed a deal with TotalEnergies and acquired an additional 5.25 percent interest in block 2913B and an additional 4.7 percent interest in block 2912. 

This deal raised QatarEnergy’s share in these licenses to 35.25 percent in block 2913B and 33.025 percent in block 2912.  

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

