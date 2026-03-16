Saudi Arabia calls at UN for global action to combat Islamophobia

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abulaziz Alwasil, on Monday called on the international community to take decisive steps to tackle Islamophobia, emphasizing in particular the importance of legal protections, education and international cooperation.

He described Islamophobia as “a serious and growing challenge,” and warned of its broader social effects.

“When Muslims face harassment in public spaces, when mosques are vandalized and when harmful stereotypes spread through public discourse and digital platforms, the consequences reach far beyond a single community,” he said.

“They create division, deepen mistrust and undermine efforts to build inclusive and stable societies.”

Alwasil urged governments, education authorities and digital platforms to take action on the issue.

“Governments must strengthen legal protections against discrimination and ensure accountability for hate crimes that target Muslims and mosques and Islamic institutions,” he said.

“Efforts must also address the spread of hate speech on digital platforms, where misinformation and hostile narratives can rapidly influence perceptions and fuel intolerance.”

The Saudi envoy emphasized the importance of international cooperation and Riyadh’s commitment to the issue.

“Saudi Arabia reaffirms that addressing Islamophobia is an indispensable part of promoting respect for religious diversity,” he said.

“When nations work together to promote tolerance and mutual respect, they strengthen the foundation of a global, peaceful coexistence.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains firmly committed to advancing international efforts to confront Islamophobia, to counter narratives that incite hostility and discrimination against Muslims through strengthening cooperation, continued engagement with the United Nations, and support for initiatives that promote understanding and dialog.”