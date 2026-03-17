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Saudi esports and basketball federations sign new partnership

Saudi esports and basketball federations sign new partnership
The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has announced partnership with the Saudi Basketball Federation (SBF) to develop local gaming talent (Supplied)
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Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
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Saudi esports and basketball federations sign new partnership

Saudi esports and basketball federations sign new partnership
  • The agreement aims to support the development of national esports athletes
Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
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RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Basketball Federation to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in the field of electronic basketball.

The partnership, signed by SEF CEO Rawan Al-Butairi and SBF CEO Hisham bin Abdullah Qasim, provides a path for collaboration on developing Saudi talent that can represent the Kingdom in international esports competitions.

Under the agreement, the two federations will collaborate on tournament participation and have committed to knowledge exchange and the sharing of administrative and technical expertise. They will also join forces to develop programs focused on technical strategies, tactical plans and sports management for clubs and teams.

“This partnership represents a significant step in bridging the gap between traditional sports and esports in the Kingdom,” said Al-Butairi. “By combining SBF’s deep-rooted heritage with SEF’s leadership in the digital space, we are creating a comprehensive framework to develop Saudi talent capable of representing the Kingdom on the international stage. Our collaboration accelerates the success of our national teams and directly supports the aims of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030."

Qasim added: “Through our partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation, we are excited to integrate the Saudi Basketball Federation's deep roots in traditional sports with the digital arena.

“This collaboration establishes a framework for knowledge exchange and technical expertise that will directly enhance our technical strategies and tactical plans for national teams. We look forward to an exciting new future for traditional sports as it enters the digital age.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Esports Federation

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