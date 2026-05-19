Pakistan court sentences man to death for killing teen influencer

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for murdering a teenage influencer last year, an AFP reporter in court saw, after she had repeatedly rejected his advances.

Sana Yusuf’s murder in June drew nationwide condemnation and reignited debate over women’s safety, after some online comments — alongside condolences — blamed her for her own death.

A judge announced to a cramped Islamabad courtroom on Tuesday afternoon that 22-year-old Umar Hayat was sentenced to death and fined $7,200.

Hayat shot 17-year-old TikTok star Yusuf at her home in the capital after she repeatedly rejected him, according to police and the teenager’s family.

Yusuf had millions of followers on social media, where she posted videos about food, fashion and skincare.

She also spoke openly about relationship problems, a topic still considered taboo in the Muslim majority country.

News of her killing triggered an outpouring of comments under her final post, a video celebrating her 17th birthday in which she blew out candles on a cake just days before her death.

Alongside condolence messages, some users blamed the teenager for her own murder, writing comments such as: “You reap what you sow” and “It’s deserved, she was tarnishing Islam.”

In her Instagram profile picture, she is smiling and holding sunflowers.