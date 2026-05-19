You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan court sentences man to death for killing teen influencer

Pakistan court sentences man to death for killing teen influencer

Breaking News The picture shows popular Pakistani TikTok influencer, Sana Yousuf. (Social media)
The picture shows popular Pakistani TikTok influencer, Sana Yousuf. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ezhm

Updated 19 May 2026 17:26
AFP
Follow

Pakistan court sentences man to death for killing teen influencer

Pakistan court sentences man to death for killing teen influencer
  • Sana Yousaf’s killing sparked debate in Pakistan over women’s safety and online misogyny
  • Police said the influencer was killed after repeatedly rejecting the accused man’s advances
Updated 19 May 2026 17:26
AFP
Follow

 ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for murdering a teenage influencer last year, an AFP reporter in court saw, after she had repeatedly rejected his advances.

Sana Yusuf’s murder in June drew nationwide condemnation and reignited debate over women’s safety, after some online comments — alongside condolences — blamed her for her own death.

A judge announced to a cramped Islamabad courtroom on Tuesday afternoon that 22-year-old Umar Hayat was sentenced to death and fined $7,200.

Hayat shot 17-year-old TikTok star Yusuf at her home in the capital after she repeatedly rejected him, according to police and the teenager’s family.

Yusuf had millions of followers on social media, where she posted videos about food, fashion and skincare.

She also spoke openly about relationship problems, a topic still considered taboo in the Muslim majority country.

News of her killing triggered an outpouring of comments under her final post, a video celebrating her 17th birthday in which she blew out candles on a cake just days before her death.

Alongside condolence messages, some users blamed the teenager for her own murder, writing comments such as: “You reap what you sow” and “It’s deserved, she was tarnishing Islam.”

In her Instagram profile picture, she is smiling and holding sunflowers.

Topics: Pakistan Sana Yousaf Umar Hayat

Latest updates

Trump says he’s sending 5,000 more troops to Poland, stirring confusion about US presence in Europe

Trump says he’s sending 5,000 more troops to Poland, stirring confusion about US presence in Europe

US House Republicans cancel Iran war powers vote

US House Republicans cancel Iran war powers vote

Rubio to tell NATO ministers Trump ‘very disappointed’ over Iran war stance

Rubio to tell NATO ministers Trump ‘very disappointed’ over Iran war stance

Saudi minister of Islamic affairs receives Yemeni minister of endowment and guidance

Saudi minister of Islamic affairs receives Yemeni minister of endowment and guidance

Where We Are Going Today: Nice Bun in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Nice Bun in Alkhobar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.