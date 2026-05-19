Scotland include 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon in World Cup squad

GLASGOW: Scotland’s 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon is going to the World Cup alongside teammates who were not born when he made his national-team debut in 2004.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke announced a 26-man squad Tuesday for the country’s first World Cup in 28 years, with Gordon among three goalkeepers who combined to play in just four league games for their clubs all season.

Gordon would be the second-oldest player in the World Cup’s 96-year history if he gets on the field in North America.

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was 45 when he played at the 2018 World Cup.

Gordon played three times in January for Heart of Midlothian, the long-time Scottish Premiership leader that were edged for the title Saturday by Celtic, but has been dealing with shoulder injuries. The other two goalkeepers, likely first choice Angus Gunn of Nottingham Forest and Liam Kelly of Rangers, have also been largely out of favor at their clubs.

Clarke has two options with speed on the wings in 20-year-old Ben Gannon-Doak of Bournemouth and 19-year-old Findlay Curtis, who impressed in recent months playing for Kilmarnock on loan from Rangers.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was also picked and should lead the attack when Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Haiti on June 14 in Boston.

Scotland also play Morocco in Boston and finish the group against Brazil in Miami on June 24.

Napoli’s Scott McTominay heads a strong group of midfielders playing for Italian clubs, but Clarke did not include Udinese’s Lennon Miller who was an expected pick.

The central defenders include Rangers’ John Souttar, whose younger brother Harry Souttar is in line to play for Australia at his second straight World Cup.

The team’s captain is Andy Robertson, the veteran Liverpool left-back who is leaving Anfield after the season.

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Scotland quad:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

Midfielders: Scott McTominay (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Findlay Curtis (Rangers).

Forwards: Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton), Ché Adams (Torino), George Hirst (Ipswich), Ross Stewart (Southampton).