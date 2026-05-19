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Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘brutal’ aggression, backs demand for Palestinian state

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house that was pre-warned by the Israeli military to evacuate before the strike was carried out late on Monday, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 19, 2026. (Reuters)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house that was pre-warned by the Israeli military to evacuate before the strike was carried out late on Monday, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 19, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 19 May 2026 20:46
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Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘brutal’ aggression, backs demand for Palestinian state

Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘brutal’ aggression, backs demand for Palestinian state
  • Pakistan has always advocated for the rights of the people of Palestine, says Shehbaz Sharif 
  • Israel has killed over 72,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, Palestinian health ministry says
Updated 19 May 2026 20:46
Iqra Hussain
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 ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel’s “brutal” aggression on Tuesday, backing the demand for an independent Palestinian state as the only solution to end the conflict in the Middle East. 

Pakistan has pushed for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the Middle East, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, as the only solution to tensions in the Middle East involving Israel. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history, vehemently opposes the emergence of a sovereign and fully independent Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. 

Speaking at an event at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, Sharif said Pakistan has always advocated for the rights of the people of Palestine. 

“Who have been facing illegal Israeli occupation ever since its brutal aggression over all these years,” he said. 

“We believe that the only just and legitimate resolution of the Palestinian issue is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Israel has killed more than 72,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the UN. 

Israel’s military campaigns in Palestinian territories and other countries such as Lebanon have drawn worldwide anger, especially from Arab and Islamic countries, who have urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for “war crimes.”  

Topics: Pakistan Palestine Gaza Middle East

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