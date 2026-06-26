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Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as State Department Counselor Daniel Holler, Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh sign a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, at the State Department in Washington. (Reuters)
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Updated 26 June 2026 23:04
AFP
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Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington
  • Marco Rubio says the agreement "begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security"
  • Lebanon’s ambassador says accord “is a first step on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity"
  • Netanyahu confirms plan to allow Lebanese forces to take control of territory in “two pilot areas" occupied by Israel
Updated 26 June 2026 23:04
AFP
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WASHINGTON: Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.
The agreement — details of which were not announced in Washington — is the result of five rounds of talks in the US capital aimed at ending decades of hostilities and weeks of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
The deal “begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the signing ceremony, while noting: “It’s the beginning of the beginning. There’s a lot of work ahead.”


Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, said the accord “is a first step on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, securing a permanent and final cessation of hostilities (and) enabling our people to go back to their land.”
And Israel’s envoy to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said that under the deal, “Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in.”

 




Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Lebanon's ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh following a signing of a framework agreement, described as a first step toward peace following months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. (AP)

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East war on March 2 with rocket fire aimed at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.
Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion, and its troops are operating inside southern Lebanon, where they have been carrying out extensive demolition of homes and other buildings.

Despite the signing of the deal, Israel and Hezbollah — which is part of the Lebanese government but also maintains a powerful armed wing outside state control — made clear Friday that major differences remain.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Israel has “no option but to withdraw completely from every inch of our Lebanese land,” and that its forces “must leave unconditionally.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however said Israel has no plans to do so until Hezbollah gives up its weapons.
“The most important thing is, first of all, that Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a major achievement, and we will maintain it as long as Hezbollah has not disarmed,” Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video shared with Israeli media.
US media outlet Axios reported that the trilateral agreement inked Friday provides for Israeli forces to withdraw from small areas they occupy in Lebanon.
That plan was confirmed by Netanyahu, who said his country’s military would allow the Lebanese army to take control of territory in “two pilot areas” — one south of Lebanon’s Litani River, and another north of it.
The Israeli premier also said civilians displaced from the so-called “security zone” in south Lebanon will not be allowed to return home under the new agreement.
Under US pressure, Lebanese and Israeli officials began direct talks in April in Washington, and a truce was announced on April 17 that ultimately failed to stop the fighting.
A new — but still extremely fragile — ceasefire was declared this month as Tehran insisted that Lebanon must be included in its deal with Washington to end the broader conflict launched by the United States and Israel in February.
The conflict has displaced more than one million Lebanese and left more than 4,200 dead, according to Lebanese authorities.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon War in Iran

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