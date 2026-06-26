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FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026

Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game

Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game
South Africa head coach Hugo Broos talks to Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa during the hydration break at their World Cup Group A match against South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Jun. 24, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 26 June 2026 21:51
Reuters
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Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game

Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game
  • For Canada, it is the first time they have advanced past the group stage in three World Cup appearances
  • South Africa have broken through at their fourth attempt
Updated 26 June 2026 21:51
Reuters
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CALEFORNIA, USA: Co-hosts Canada and South Africa clash on Sunday in the first of the last-32 ties at the World Cup, both entering unfamiliar territory without any prior experience of the tournament’s knockout stages.
For Canada, it is the first time they have advanced past the group stage in three World Cup appearances, while South Africa have broken through at their fourth attempt, securing the berth with a dramatic transition in form after starting the tournament in hapless fashion.
Victory over South Korea in their last Group A ‌game was achieved ‌with an attacking performance, contrasting starkly with a defensive set-up ‌against ⁠Mexico in the ⁠tournament’s opening fixture a fortnight ago in which little went right for the South Africans.
Criticism rained down on 74-year-old coach Hugo Broos, and while he switched to an attacking formation for their second game against the Czech Republic, it took a fortuitous penalty to earn them a draw.
But against the Koreans, South Africa looked transformed, and Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal ensured second place behind co-hosts Mexico.
“I’m very proud of the ⁠performance of my team, and I think we gave an ‌answer to all those big mouths of ‌the last few weeks that thought that we had to change something,” Broos said.
Canada ‌won a World Cup match for the first time when they hammered Qatar ‌6-0 in Vancouver, sandwiched between a draw with Bosnia and Herzogovina and a loss to Switzerland in their final Group B match.
They finished as runners-up and will be disappointed that they did not take top spot, which would have kept them playing in Vancouver.
Canada ‌are hoping, however, their red-clad army of supporters will cross the border and travel to Los Angeles.

CANADA CAPTAIN DAVIES COULD ⁠BE BIG FACTOR
“We’re ⁠sorry we have to leave you. But you don’t have to leave us,” the team posted on social media.
The availability of captain Alphonso Davies, who did not play in any of the group games due to injury issues, is Canada’s primary concern, although coach Jesse Marsch suggested he would be fit for Sunday.
“That he can have a big impact, both on us physically and football-wise, but also mentally, psychologically, to have our captain back, our best player back in the team,” Marsch said.
Central midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a broken leg against Qatar, while there are also question marks around the fitness of Stephen Eustaquio and central defender Moise Bombito.
South Africa will have key midfielder Teboho Mokoena back from suspension, but veteran playmaker Themba Zwane serves the last of a three-match ban for a red card against Mexico.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada South Africa

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