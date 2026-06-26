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Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray

Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray
Stan Wawrinka announced Friday he will throw a farewell party for fans on December 19 in Geneva with former tennis stars Roger Federer and Andy Murray on the card of the “One last backhand” event. (AFP/File)
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Updated 26 June 2026 20:37
AFP
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Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray

Wawrinka announces farewell fete with Federer and Murray
  • Wawrinka said on Instagram that after more than 20 years on tour, it was time for him to hang up his racquet
  • “Before leaving, I wanted to organize one last evening to thank you and say goodbye“
Updated 26 June 2026 20:37
AFP
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PARIS: Stan Wawrinka announced Friday he will throw a farewell party for fans on December 19 in Geneva with former tennis stars Roger Federer and Andy Murray on the card of the “One last backhand” event.
The 41-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion said on Instagram that after more than 20 years on tour, it was time for him to hang up his racquet.

“Before leaving, I wanted to organize one last evening to thank you and say goodbye,” said Wawrinka who has fallen out of the top-100.
“I’m lucky to be able to count on my friends, with whom I’ve shared so many great moments over the years. Andy Murray, Gael Monfils, and Roger Federer will be there,” he said.
The Swiss player won 16 titles during his career — including the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016. He reached a career-high world number three ranking in 2014.
Wawrinka is preparing to play in his final Wimbledon starting next week thanks to a wildcard granted by organizers of the tournament where he reached the quarter-finals twice.

Topics: Stan Wawrinka

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