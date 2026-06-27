Review: ‘King of the Shoulders’ documentary about Hasawi bisht turns threads into gold at Saudi Film Festival

DHAHRAN: The 12th Saudi Film Festival opened at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran with the charming documentary “King of the Shoulders,” which had audiences laughing out loud.

The documentary explores the Hasawi bisht, a formal garment usually made of dark-colored wool with decorative gold and silver accents, worn by Saudi men over their crisp white thobes in times of celebration, filmed in the heart of bisht world, in nearby Al-Ahsa.

That specific area within the Eastern Province has been home to the best bisht tailors for over 200 years, even leading production in neighboring Gulf countries since the 1940s for their exquisite craftsmanship and superior skill.

This year’s SFF theme is “Cinema of the Journey,” so every curated film takes us on a trip. This documentary meets the prompt by taking us through the power of threads; every stitch is a story.

The bisht is not merely a fashion garment but a strong symbol of national identity.







A poster for the film. (Supplied)



Selected to set the stage for the festival by being the chosen film at the opening ceremony, it is also one of the entries in the Documentary Film Competition, the winner of which will be announced at the SFF finale on July 2.

While a bisht is visually recognizable — Saudi kings wear it, as well as grooms on their wedding day and graduates at their ceremonies — the community surrounding it is tight-knit, the garment being mostly passed down from grandfather to father to son. It is primarily a male-centric craft and worn by men.

Some families in Al-Ahsa have dedicated their entire lives to it — you will meet some of them in the documentary.

The title itself was inspired by the intricate poetry of celebrated Hasawi wordsmith Jassim Al-Suhayih.

Crafted by Diriyah-based DNA Studio with support from Ithra and the Cultural Development Fund, the 32-minute documentary marks the debut for director Maram Al-Khaldi, a testament to Ithra’s commitment to elevating strong emerging local voices.

Filmed in domestic settings within Al-Ahsa and at their local market, the documentary gives us an intimate look at the process. It is not necessarily a “how it is made” type of documentary, but “why is it made.”

It also weaves in the super specific Hasawi humor in an endearing way.

Traditionally, the bisht has two slots for sleeves but is to be worn with only one arm through the sleeve and the other wrapped loosely and tucked into the side.

This piece of fabric holds history in its hands — or as the title aptly states — on its shoulders.

It is a really well-made documentary and one that wears its heart on its sleeve.



