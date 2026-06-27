Review: ‘Supergirl’ shines brightest when Milly Alcock is on screen

DUBAI: James Gunn’s “Superman” (2025) introduced audiences to a hopeful, emotionally grounded Man of Steel while sprinkling in just enough humor and spectacle to keep things fresh — the perfect start to the newly rebooted DC Universe.

“Supergirl,” directed by Craig Gillespie and out this weekend in cinemas, attempts to build on that momentum but ultimately feels like a less-assured follow-up — visually energetic, occasionally compelling, but never quite able to match its predecessor’s emotional or narrative heft.

There are unmistakable traces of Gunn’s influence throughout. The film borrows liberally from the colorful, offbeat visual language that defined his “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, embracing quirky alien worlds, neon-soaked action sequences and a cosmic road-trip sensibility. Yet, where Gunn’s films found heart beneath all the eccentricity, “Supergirl” more often than not mistakes busyness for depth.

The galaxy it constructs is crowded with colorful and vivid ideas and locations, but few receive enough attention to feel lived in. The world-building is expansive, yet oddly shallow, leaving characters rushing from one set piece to another without allowing audiences time to invest in the universe around them.

Thankfully, Milly Alcock anchors the film with a stunning performance. She brings vulnerability and steel at the same time to Kara Zor-El, crafting a heroine who feels impulsive and determined even when the screenplay gives her little to work with.

A delightful surprise comes from 14-year-old Filipino-British actress Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll. As Kara’s unlikely traveling companion, Ridley delivers a confident, heartfelt performance that avoids becoming merely comic relief. Her chemistry with Alcock provides much of the film’s emotional center.

Jason Momoa also slips comfortably into the role of the foul-mouthed bounty hunter Lobo. He is charismatic, physically imposing and clearly enjoying himself, but the screenplay never fully capitalizes on the character’s chaotic potential.

Some of the film’s strongest stretches arrive during its flashbacks to Krypton. Gillespie stages these sequences with striking visual elegance, offering glimpses of a civilization on the brink of collapse that carry genuine emotional weight.

In the end, “Supergirl” is far from a failure. It boasts cool action sequences, a committed lead performance and enough flashes of imagination to remain entertaining. But despite its merits, it never escapes the shadow of “Superman.”

