You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘Governing Global Emotions’ by Jessica Pykett

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Governing Global Emotions’ by Jessica Pykett

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Governing Global Emotions’ by Jessica Pykett
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk6gb

Updated 14 July 2026 21:48
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Governing Global Emotions’ by Jessica Pykett

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Governing Global Emotions’ by Jessica Pykett
Updated 14 July 2026 21:48
Arab News
Follow

Data from facial emotion recognition, brain-computer interfaces, virtual reality, global emotion surveys and sentiment analysis offer an extraordinary new terrain for scientific exploration. 

Emotion sensing promises to decode and even to augment and control the very essence of human experience. 

But what if the science and technology of emotion measurement get emotions wrong? In “Governing Global Emotions,” Jessica Pykett argues that we must shift our thinking on digital emotional governance and calls for a radical reassessment of the fundamental claims of emotion science.

Pykett offers a groundbreaking account of how emotions are defined, used and governed through emerging digital technologies, arguing that emotions, senses and feelings have become a crucial new arena for political, economic and cultural struggles. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘SuperSkills’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Ancient Interpretation of Dreams’ by Mirjam E. Kotwick
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Ancient Interpretation of Dreams’ by Mirjam E. Kotwick

Latest updates

Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging a ‘public-private’ conspiracy to target Israel’s critics

Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging a ‘public-private’ conspiracy to target Israel’s critics

France flaunts firepower, unity with allies in huge parade

France flaunts firepower, unity with allies in huge parade

What We Are Reading Today: ‘SuperSkills’

Photo/Supplied

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Lebanon detains man close to Hezbollah for allegedly spying for Israel: judicial official

Lebanon detains man close to Hezbollah for allegedly spying for Israel: judicial official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.