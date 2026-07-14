What We Are Reading Today: ‘SuperSkills’

Change is accelerating at an unprecedented pace today. Technical expertise alone no longer guarantees professional success. Rahim Hirji offers practical solutions in his new book “SuperSkills: The Seven Human Skills for the Age of AI.”

The author argues that as machines take on more of our thinking, the capabilities that decide who thrives are human, not technical.

He sets out the choice every person and organization now faces, between drift, the quiet handing over of judgement to artificial intelligence without ever deciding to, and design, the deliberate choice to stay in charge of it.

Around that idea he builds seven skills for the age of AI: curiosity, change readiness, big picture thinking, empathy, global adaptability, principled innovation and an augmented mindset.

Drawing on two decades in education technology, and on research spanning more than two hundred organisations across 30 countries, the book is a practical guide to keeping human judgement at the centre of work as AI reshapes it.

The book does not stop at abstract theories. It moves directly to practical daily applications. It explains how to face complex work challenges confidently.

Hirji presents communication as a vital success capability: active listening prevents misunderstandings in teams and asking thoughtful questions deepens mutual understanding.

Creativity thrives through regular practice and experimentation, he argues. Taking risks often leads to unexpected breakthroughs. Unconventional thinking can solve stubborn old problems.

Adaptability remains essential in today’s volatile environment, and staying flexible helps you weather any storm, Hirji notes.

In conclusion, in the age of AI, “SuperSkills” is a reminder that success is not about what you know today, it is about your capacity to keep learning forever.