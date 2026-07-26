Visiting US congressmen praise Pakistan for Iran war mediation, Gaza peace efforts

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of United States (US) congressmen visiting Pakistan this week praised the country’s leadership for its mediation efforts during the Iran war and for playing a “constructive role” in Gaza, saying they were hopeful of stronger relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s ties with the US have significantly improved during President Donald Trump’s second stint as president. Islamabad played a prominent role in mediating between the US and Iran after war broke out between the two countries in February. Pakistan continues to engage with the leadership of both countries amid efforts to broker another truce between the two sides after fighting resumed this month.

US Congressmen Michael Baumgartner and Ryan Zinke, during a visit to the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, spoke about ties between the two countries. Both US representatives are in Pakistan to engage with the country’s leadership and extend people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

“We were impressed with the role that Pakistan played in what was going on with the US and Iran, and similarly Pakistan joined the Board of Peace and played a constructive role in Gaza too,” Baumgartner told state-run Pakistan TV in Islamabad on Saturday.

Pakistan formally joined the Board of Peace, an international organization formed by Trump, in January. The body was formed by Trump to achieve lasting peace and reconstruction in Gaza.

Zinke spoke about ties between the countries, saying they were “never better.”

“I think President Trump and the field marshal and the prime minister they get along well, they see each other and I think the relationship has never been better,” he added.

Pakistan has been attempting to broker peace between the US and Iran. Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Islamabad this week to hold talks with Pakistani government leaders and its chief of defense forces.

