Pakistan vows to continue military operations in northwest as security forces foil suicide attack 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani forces will continue their military operations in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province until “terrorism” is completely eliminated from the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday, after security forces foiled an attack in the South Waziristan district earlier this week.

Security forces foiled a suicide assault on a check post in South Waziristan on Saturday, killing four militants that also included a suicide bomber, the Pakistani military’s media wing said. The military said Pakistani troops destroyed the attackers’ explosives-laden vehicle outside the check post, killing the suicide bomber, before pursuing the remaining three militants into a nearby compound where they were killed in a clearance operation.

Pakistan’s military blamed the “Fitna Al Khwarij,” a term it uses for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), for the attempted attack. In a statement issued by his office, Sharif praised security forces for foiling the “cowardly” attack on the check post and lauded their swift response.

“The government and the security forces will continue their operations under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam with full determination until the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated from the country,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies.”

The incident takes place amid a recent surge in militant attacks in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province this week. Militants attacked a joint police and military check post in neighboring Tank district on Friday that killed 12 soldiers, two policemen and a government official.

PAKISTANI FORCES KILL 16 MILITANTS IN BALOCHISTAN

Meanwhile, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said in a report that security forces have killed 16 militants in their ongoing intelligence-based “Operation Al-Azm” in southwestern Balochistan province.

Operation Al-Azm was launched after militants opened fire on a Karachi-bound passenger van coming from Quetta in district Mastung on Wednesday, killing three people.

“According to security sources, effective operations continue across the province inflicting heavy losses on Fitna-al-Hindustan, destroying their hideouts and recovering weapons and ammunition,” Radio Pakistan said in its report.

Pakistan’s government uses the term “Fitna Al-Hindustan” to describe separatist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army, accusing these groups of receiving Indian support to carry out attacks within Pakistan.

Security forces will continue operations until militancy is eradicated and peace is restored in Balochistan, Radio Pakistan said.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in militant violence in recent years, with attacks mostly concentrated in its western provinces of KP and Balochistan that border Afghanistan.

Islamabad says militant groups operate from sanctuaries across the border in the Afghan territory while repeatedly accusing India of backing them. Both Kabul and New Delhi deny the allegations.

