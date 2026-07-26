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Pakistan keeps fuel prices unchanged till July 27

An employee of a petrol station updates the latest fuel prices on a board in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 16, 2023. (AFP/File)
An employee of a petrol station updates the latest fuel prices on a board in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 16, 2023. (AFP/File)
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Updated 26 July 2026 09:41
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Pakistan keeps fuel prices unchanged till July 27

Pakistan keeps fuel prices unchanged till July 27
  • Energy ministry says fuel prices kept unchanged due to non-publication of Platts rates over the weekend
  • Pakistan shifted from weekly to daily revisions of petroleum prices earlier this month amid US-Iran tensions
Updated 26 July 2026 09:41
Arab News Pakistan
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s energy ministry announced this week it will keep prices of petroleum products unchanged till July 27 due to non-publication of Platts prices over the weekend. 

Platts benchmark prices, published by S&P Global Commodity Insights, are widely used in the fuel industry as a reference point for pricing physical and financial contracts. Pakistan has determined the prices of petroleum products for decades based on Platts rates.

Pakistan shifted from weekly to daily revisions of petroleum prices in response to renewed hostilities between the United States (US) and Iran this month, which have driven volatility in global oil markets. 

“It is clarified that the following ex-depot prices of petroleum products for July 25, 2026, shall remain unchanged for 26th and 27th July, 2026, due to non-publication of Platts prices on the weekend,” the energy ministry said on Saturday. 

As per the latest notification, the price of petrol in Pakistan remains unchanged at Rs335.18 ($1.21) and diesel Rs383.46 ($1.38) per liter.

Pakistan imports the bulk of its petroleum requirements from the Middle East and changes prices of fuel based on prevalent international oil prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate.

Fuel price changes have a broad impact on inflation by affecting transportation costs, electricity generation and the prices of goods across the economy.
 

Topics: Pakistan fuel petrol

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