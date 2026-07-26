Pakistan says water flows in major rivers within ‘safe limits’ as monsoon death toll jumps to 108

ISLAMABAD: A high-level government committee said on Sunday that the water level in major rivers across Pakistan is within “safe limits,” directing government departments and authorities to remain prepared as the death toll from this year’s monsoon season jumped to 108.

Heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 108 and injured 344 people across Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Most of the deaths have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces, where heavy rains have led to house collapses, lightning incidents, and flash floods.

Pakistan’s major rivers Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum and Sutlej swelled to alarming levels during the monsoon rains of 2025, causing floods in Punjab that prompted the government to migrate millions of people to safer areas within the province.

The Emergency Response Committee (ERC), constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to oversee national preparedness and coordinated response during the monsoon season, met at the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) in Islamabad on Sunday.

“The Committee was informed that the overall riverine flood situation remains normal, with water flows in the major rivers currently within safe limits,” a statement issued by the NDMA said.

“However, in view of the ongoing monsoon spell, continuous monitoring of weather systems, river flows, and vulnerable areas is being maintained to ensure timely dissemination of early warnings and prompt response to any emerging situation.”

The committee reviewed the implementation status of preparedness measures undertaken by the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and other government departments.

Provincial representatives presented updates on the availability of relief supplies, emergency communication mechanisms, evacuation planning, response readiness, and inter-agency coordination to ensure timely and effective response during the ongoing monsoon season, the press release said.

Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, stressed that timely dissemination of early warnings must be ensured by utilizing all available resources. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of seamless coordination among federal, provincial, and district-level institutions to facilitate timely decision-making and rapid mobilization of resources.

“He directed all concerned departments to maintain a high level of preparedness and continue close coordination throughout the monsoon season,” the NDMA statement said.

In its latest weather outlook on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a fresh spell of rains is likely to begin from July 29 in the upper catchments of all major rivers, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan areas.