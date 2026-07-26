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‘So proud’: Al-Maayouf leads Saudi boxing success at The Comeback in Jeddah

‘So proud’: Al-Maayouf leads Saudi boxing success at The Comeback in Jeddah
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Ziad Almaayouf celebrates winning his bout against Mexico's Frank Mango at The Comeback in Jeddah (Arab News/ Ali Khamaj)
‘So proud’: Al-Maayouf leads Saudi boxing success at The Comeback in Jeddah
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Mohammed Alakel on his way to overcoming Mexican Einar Martinez (Arab News/ Ali Khamaj)
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Updated 26 July 2026 14:34
SALEH FAREED
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‘So proud’: Al-Maayouf leads Saudi boxing success at The Comeback in Jeddah

‘So proud’: Al-Maayouf leads Saudi boxing success at The Comeback in Jeddah
Updated 26 July 2026 14:34
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: Three young Saudi boxers gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate before the international stars stepped into the ring at Jeddah Dome on Saturday night at “The Comeback.”

Sultan Mohammed, Mohammed Alakel and Ziad Al-Maayouf all emerged victorious in the opening bouts, a clean sweep that highlighted the Kingdom’s growing talent in professional boxing.

It set the tone for an action-packed evening that concluded with the UK’s Anthony Joshua winning his comeback fight by knocking out Kristian Prenga of Albania.

Featherweight prospect Sultan “El Nino” Mohammed opened the Saudi charge with an assured performance, earning a decisive victory over Spain’s Efren Besalduch to extend his perfect professional record to 5-0. Fighting with composure and confidence, Mohammed dictated the pace throughout the contest to claim a convincing win in third round TKO.




Sultan Mohammed after his win over Spain's Efren Pasalduch  (Arab News/ Ali Khamaj)

Alakel, nicknamed “Mighty,” continued the Saudi success by overcoming Mexican Einar Martinez with a polished display to maintain his unbeaten record (9-0). The Saudi boxer used sharp combinations and disciplined movement to secure victory with a KO after two minutes of Round 5.

The spotlight then turned to Ziad Al-Maayouf, Saudi Arabia’s most established professional boxer. Roared on by an enthusiastic home crowd, he secured a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Frank Mango after another composed and disciplined performance to take his career record to seven wins and one loss. The arena erupted in celebration as his hand was raised.

Speaking to Arab News afterwards, Al-Maayouf said: “I am so proud to win for my country and to those who cheered for me tonight. This is a great moment for me and I hope to keep my momentum for the next fights.

“My training in the USA for the last months paid off tonight with this win and I am glad to see my countrymen winning.”

The three victories reflect the growing depth of Saudi boxing, with a new generation of fighters increasingly gaining opportunities to compete on major international cards staged at home.

For the thousands of fans inside Jeddah Dome, the Saudi trio provided the perfect opening act before the night’s headline contests, showing there is much to be excited about when it comes to the future of Saudi boxing.

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