FIA and Formula One Management confirm Malaysia will host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

DUBAI: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile and Formula One Management have confirmed that Malaysia will host the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit from Oct. 2-4, between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

The weekend, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, will become the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, said: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang International Circuit later this year.

“Throughout this process, the FIA, Formula One Management, and our partners in Bahrain have worked tirelessly to explore every option, with the safety and well-being of the teams, volunteers, officials, our colleagues, and fans remaining our highest priority.

“Malaysia has long held an important place in the history of Formula One, and the return of the championship to Sepang is testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian government, and the strength of international cooperation within our sport.”

The FIA says the solution was reached for the benefit of the 2026 schedule, as well as in recognition of Bahrain’s place on the calendar and the generosity of Malaysia in making the replacement possible.

This agreement, reached between the FIA, FOM, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the king of Malaysia, and their respective governments, allows F1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened. The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged.

“My sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, king of the kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, king of Malaysia, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, for their vision and support in making this possible,” Ben Sulayem added. “We look forward to welcoming the global motorsport community back to Sepang.”

This will be welcome news for F1 fans around the world. Sepang is one of F1’s most iconic and challenging circuits, known for exciting racing and unpredictable weather, making it an ideal venue to host this round of the championship.

Prince Salman, the crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain, said: “With the blessings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, king of Bahrain, and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar, king of Malaysia, and building on the close and brotherly relations between our two countries, I am proud to join Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, in announcing that Bahrain will host the Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, from 2 to 4 October 2026.

“This will be a wonderful experience for fans around the world and reflects Bahrain’s enduring commitment to, and passion for, the sport. Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula One, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia said: “I extend my deepest appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, crown prince and prime minister of the kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the government and people of Bahrain, for the trust and confidence they have placed in Malaysia. We are honored to support the kingdom of Bahrain, Formula One and the FIA in hosting the Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit this year.

“This collaboration is more than the staging of a world-class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said he was “delighted” that Malaysia was able to step in to host the race.

“We have all shown once again that Formula One can adapt, find solutions and deliver results and give a great surprise to everyone following our sport,” he said.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to Bahrain and Malaysia, notably His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the king and prime minister of Malaysia, for their vision, passion and decisive action in making this exciting moment possible.

“I also want to thank the President of the FIA, His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for his partnership and collaboration. Most importantly, this is excellent news for our fans, who will continue to enjoy a packed calendar and the opportunity to see Formula One return to one of the sport’s most iconic circuits. Malaysia is an incredible country and Sepang has a rich history in Formula One and will provide a fantastic spectacle for fans both at the track and watching around the world.”