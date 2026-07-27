You are here

  • Home
  • Herbert and Ripper GC complete individual and team titles at LIV Golf UK

Herbert and Ripper GC complete individual and team titles at LIV Golf UK

Herbert and Ripper GC complete individual and team titles at LIV Golf UK
Team champions Marc Leishman, Reserve, Travis Smyth, Lucas Herbert and Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC pose for a photograph following the final round of LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club on Sunday. (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jryxn

Updated 27 July 2026 10:36
Arab News
Follow

Herbert and Ripper GC complete individual and team titles at LIV Golf UK

Herbert and Ripper GC complete individual and team titles at LIV Golf UK
  • Lucas Herbert won the title by 6 shots after firing a final-round 10-under 62 to finish at 30-under, the lowest winning score in LIV Golf League history
  • Ripper GC won the team competition at 52-under, 4 shots clear of Legion XIII at 48-under, while Crushers GC finished third at 42-under
Updated 27 July 2026 10:36
Arab News
Follow

ROCESTER, ENGLAND: Lucas Herbert did not just win LIV Golf UK Presented by JCB 2026, he also rewrote the league’s record book.

The Ripper GC star closed with a 10-under 62 on Sunday to finish at 30-under for the event, a wire-to-wire victory by six shots that stands as the lowest winning score in LIV Golf League history.

Along the way, Herbert also set the league record for most birdies in a single tournament with 30, and the record for most combined birdies and eagles in a tournament with 32.

It is a fitting result after a strong stretch of golf that began at Royal Birkdale, where Herbert tied the major championship scoring record with his own 62, and carried through four rounds at JCB Golf & Country Club that included a 61 in the opening round.

Herbert’s four rounds of 61-66-69-62 leave little room for argument about who is currently one of the hottest players in the world. He credited the belief he built at The Open for carrying straight into this week.

“Last week gave me a lot of confidence that I can mix it with the best guys,” he said.

“Just wanted to really carry that into this week the best I could. I think I got out of my own way the first two rounds and I started thinking about it yesterday. It was just good to play like that today when I was being pushed by two of the best players in the world.”

The individual title was only half of Ripper GC’s celebration. The Aussie squad also claimed the team title at 52-under, holding off Legion XIII by four shots, giving Ripper its third win of the season and first in Europe.

Tyrrell Hatton gave the home crowd an Englishman to root for, closing with a bogey-free nine-under 63 to finish runner-up at 24-under. The Legion XIII star was gracious in defeat, quick to credit the player who beat him.

“Obviously Lucas played amazing today. I wanted to get off to a fast start, which is what I did, but unfortunately Lucas did as well,” Hatton said.

“I’m very proud of how I played. It would have been amazing to win in front of home fans, but I tried my best. But actually, Lucas was incredible this week.”

His performance also helped power Legion XIII to a second-place finish on the team leaderboard at 48-under, with Caleb Surratt having a great week with a T7 finish.

Bryson DeChambeau’s own hot stretch, dating back to his performance at The Open Championship, continued with a closing four-under 68, good for solo third at 21-under.

His week also lifted Crushers GC to third on the team leaderboard at 42-under and reduced the gap between him and Jon Rahm for the individual championship.

Smith’s impressive tournament, capped by his record-tying streak of eight consecutive birdies on Saturday, was rewarded with a solo fourth finish at 17-under after a closing three-under 69 — a fitting individual result to go with the team trophy he lifted as Ripper GC’s captain.

Abraham Ancer and Surratt shared fifth at 14-under, while Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III and Laurie Canter tied for seventh at 13-under. Canter’s week was a quiet highlight for Majesticks GC, closing with a six-under 66 to give the home fans one more player to cheer down the stretch, alongside Ian Poulter, who finished at eight-under for the week.

It was Herbert’s tournament from the opening tee shot on Thursday to the last putt on Sunday — a week that will be remembered as one of the greatest performances in LIV Golf history.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Lucas Herbert Ripper GC

Related

Hatton maintains lead heading into final round at LIV Golf Andalucia; 4Aces GC make moving day surge up the leaderboard
Sport

Hatton maintains lead heading into final round at LIV Golf Andalucia; 4Aces GC make moving day surge up the leaderboard

Hatton, Legion XIII lead at halfway stage of LIV Golf Andalucia
Sport

Hatton, Legion XIII lead at halfway stage of LIV Golf Andalucia

Latest updates

Lebanon tightens control of ports, drying up Hezbollah funding sources

Lebanon tightens control of ports, drying up Hezbollah funding sources

Yemeni army strikes revive hopes of ending Houthi coup

Yemeni army strikes revive hopes of ending Houthi coup

Saudi, Omani foreign ministers discuss Hormuz navigation during phone call

Saudi, Omani foreign ministers discuss Hormuz navigation during phone call

Iran Guards turn back six vessels in Hormuz

Iran Guards turn back six vessels in Hormuz

Oil prices dip over 6% after US, Iran pause fighting over weekend

Oil prices dip over 6% after US, Iran pause fighting over weekend

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.