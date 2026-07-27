Saudi Sports for All Federation launches ‘10 Billion Steps’ initiative across the Kingdom

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has announced the launch of its “10 Billion Steps” initiative, which aims to encourage healthy lifestyles and support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The initiative runs from July to December 2026 under the slogan “Don’t Count Your Steps, Let Them Count.” The initiative is available through the federation’s app, where users can track their daily progress, and participate in challenges and activities.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, president of the federation, said in a recent press release: “The ‘10 Billion Steps’ initiative represents an open invitation to every individual in the Kingdom to be part of a shared national goal.

“We believe that building a healthier, more vibrant society begins with simple steps taken every day.

“Through this initiative, we aim to make physical activity more accessible and transform daily movement into a sustainable habit that enhances quality of life and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, the federation’s managing director, said the initiative “shows that every beginning can be simple, and that physical activity is already part of our daily lives more than we realize.

“Every step we take at work, at school, at home, or elsewhere can contribute to achieving a shared national goal and help build healthier, more sustainable habits.”

The federation stated that the initiative relies on an integrated approach that includes digital engagement, partnerships, and individual participation.