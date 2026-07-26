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Israel to allow international force into Gaza, Israeli official says

People queue to receive meals from a charity kitchen at the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on July 26, 2026. (AFP)
People queue to receive meals from a charity kitchen at the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on July 26, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 26 July 2026 21:09
Reuters
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Israel to allow international force into Gaza, Israeli official says

People queue to receive meals from a charity kitchen at the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip.
  • Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Sunday approved the legal framework that would allow the force’s entry to Gaza, the official said
  • Much of Gaza remains in ruins from two years of full-scale war
Updated 26 July 2026 21:09
Reuters
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GAZA CITY: Israel will allow a multinational security force ​to enter Gaza as proposed under US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan for the enclave, an Israeli official said on Sunday, a day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington.
Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Sunday approved the legal framework that would allow the force’s entry to Gaza, the official said.
Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for Washington on Monday and is expected to meet Trump on Tuesday.
The official said that ‌the mission, called ‌the International Stabilization Force, will include 200 ​members ‌from “friendly countries ⁠such as ​Uganda ⁠and Morocco” deploying in areas that are not under Israeli control.
Each contingent requires individual Israeli approval to enter Gaza. It was unclear when the forces would deploy.
Much of Gaza remains in ruins from two years of full-scale war triggered by the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
After a ceasefire deal was struck in October, Trump set out a peace ⁠plan for Gaza that provided for a surge ‌in humanitarian aid, civilian administration by Palestinian ‌technocrats, Hamas laying down its arms and Israeli ​forces withdrawing.
But the plan has stalled ‌and the group of technocrats — known as the National Committee for ‌the Administration of Gaza — has remained outside Gaza.
Israel effectively controls an estimated 64 percent of Gaza while nearly all of its 2 million people live on a sliver of land on the coast under Hamas control, mainly in makeshift ‌tents or damaged buildings and facing dire conditions.
Hamas has so far refused to disarm and Israel has said ⁠it will expand ⁠its area of control in Gaza to 70 percent of the enclave, where it has continued almost daily military strikes.
Trump’s plan included a Board of Peace as an overarching international authority responsible for implementing the peace framework. It would oversee the security force, among other functions.
The board is planning a pilot humanitarian zone for Gazans as a way to kickstart the US president’s stalled plan, a board official said this month.
Nickolay Mladenov, Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, welcomed the Israeli decision.
“It is a critical part of the agreed framework for stabilizing Gaza, supporting demilitarization, ​and enabling the transition to ​effective Palestinian transitional administration under the @NCAG,” he said on X, referring to the Palestinian civilian administration body.

Topics: War on Gaza

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