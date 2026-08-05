You are here

  • Home
  • Disney and TikTok strike short-form video-sharing deal

Disney and TikTok strike short-form video-sharing deal

A pilot program ⁠will start in the US in ‌the coming months with plans ‌to bring it to other markets, ​the companies said. (REUTERS/File)
A pilot program ⁠will start in the US in ‌the coming months with plans ‌to bring it to other markets, ​the companies said. (REUTERS/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crkqd

Updated 05 August 2026 16:25
Reuters
Follow

Disney and TikTok strike short-form video-sharing deal

Disney and TikTok strike short-form video-sharing deal
  • Under the agreement, a curated selection of videos will stream on TikTok and also on the Disney+ streaming service
  • TikTok will offer creators access to assets from hundreds of Disney films and series from brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and FX
Updated 05 August 2026 16:25
Reuters
Follow

LOS ANGELES: ‌Walt Disney and TikTok on Wednesday announced a deal to let TikTok creators use characters and scenes from Disney movies and ​TV shows in short-form videos, the first pact of its kind between the popular social media app and a traditional media company.
Under the agreement, a curated selection of videos will stream on TikTok and also on the Disney+ streaming service, the companies said in a statement. Videos will appear on ‌Disney+ under a ‌Verts tab designed to capture ​younger ‌audiences ⁠who devour ​vertical video ⁠on mobile phones. It is the first time TikTok videos will be shown on another platform.
TikTok will offer creators access to assets from hundreds of Disney films and series from brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and FX, the companies said.
A pilot program ⁠will start in the US in ‌the coming months with plans ‌to bring it to other markets, ​the companies said.
The financial ‌terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Disney+ ‌and other streaming services are starting to embrace vertical video, a format that is growing rapidly in the United States. Peacock, owned by Comcast, and Paramount+ have started to offer ‌vertical series, and Netflix features Clips, or short TikTok-style videos.
In addition to providing new ⁠content ⁠for Disney+, the deal with TikTok could help the company attract additional viewers to the streaming service.
According to TikTok data, the platform’s users shared an average of 6.5 million film- and TV-related posts each day last year. Nearly half of viewers in a survey said they watched a movie or TV show after discovering related content on TikTok.
“The best storytellers are fans first,” said Asad Ayaz, Disney’s chief marketing ​and brand officer. “This ​collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire.”

Topics: disney TikTok US

Related

Plans for Disneyland Abu Dhabi ‘unchanged’
Lifestyle

Plans for Disneyland Abu Dhabi ‘unchanged’

‘Moana’ remake breathes new life into beloved Disney character
Lifestyle

‘Moana’ remake breathes new life into beloved Disney character

Latest updates

Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon

Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 10,887

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 10,887

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah arrives in Istanbul ahead of Trabzonspor move

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah arrives in Istanbul ahead of Trabzonspor move

Bella Hadid fronts Alo’s pre-fall campaign

Bella Hadid fronts Alo’s pre-fall campaign

‘Deceitful’ Infantino ‘must go’ says Luis Figo

‘Deceitful’ Infantino ‘must go’ says Luis Figo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.