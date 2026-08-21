Minister of Transport inaugurates national transport safety center headquarters

RIYADH: Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the National Transport Safety Center Board of Directors Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser inaugurated NTSC’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

In a statement the ministry said the headquarters “includes the engineering laboratory, specialized facilities, and advanced capabilities that support the center’s work, enhance its capacities in monitoring, analysis, and investigation, contributing to elevating safety levels across various modes of transport, in fulfillment of the objectives of the National Transport and Logistic Services Strategy.”

The inauguration reflects the development of the NTSC’s institutional and technical capabilities and strengthens its role in enhancing safety levels across all modes of transport in the Kingdom.

During a tour of the headquarters, Al-Jasser reviewed the NTSC’s facilities and specialized departments, and was briefed on its operating framework, key projects and initiatives, and technical and technological capabilities supporting safety investigation work, in line with international best practices and standards.

He also reviewed several specialized facilities, including the engineering laboratory for accident documentation, analysis, and reconstruction, the safety observatory platform for monitoring and analyzing safety data and supporting decision-making, the operations control center for monitoring developments around the clock, and the training hall for developing specialized expertise in transport safety.

The inauguration builds on the NTSC’s efforts to establish an integrated transport safety system based on national expertise, modern technologies, and global best practices, enhancing the efficiency of safety investigations and supporting the issuance of effective recommendations that help reduce accident recurrence and protect lives and assets.

The event was attended by members of the NTSC board, and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the NTSC and the Insurance Authority.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation, integration, and the exchange of data and expertise, as well as to support joint efforts in developing the transport safety system.

NTSC CEO Tai bin Abdulrahman Al-Shammari explained that the inauguration of the headquarters represents a significant milestone in the center’s journey and embodies the support it receives to enable it to fulfill its role in promoting transport safety.

He noted that the headquarters, with its specialized facilities and advanced capabilities, will contribute to increasing the efficiency of operations, developing capabilities in monitoring, analysis, and safety investigations, and building specialized national expertise.

The inauguration of the headquarters comes as an extension of the center’s efforts to build an integrated transport safety system, reducing accidents and saving lives and assets in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics.