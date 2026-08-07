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Ghana draw with Mali and reach WAFCON quarter-finals

Ghana draw with Mali and reach WAFCON quarter-finals
Ghana claimed the last quarter-finals place in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after drawing 1-1 with Mali in Rabat on Thursday. (X/@NTANewsNow)
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Updated 07 August 2026 18:59
AFP
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Ghana draw with Mali and reach WAFCON quarter-finals

Ghana draw with Mali and reach WAFCON quarter-finals
  • The Black Queens began the Group D match knowing a point would suffice
  • Cameroon won the group with seven points after drawing 1-1 with debutants Cape Verde
Updated 07 August 2026 18:59
AFP
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JOHANNESBURG: Ghana claimed the last quarter-finals place in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after drawing 1-1 with Mali in Rabat on Thursday.
The Black Queens began the Group D match knowing a point would suffice as their goal difference was superior to that of the Female Eagles.
Cameroon won the group with seven points after drawing 1-1 with debutants Cape Verde. Ghana and Mali finished with four points each and Cape Verde secured one.
Ghana, three times runners-up in the marquee African women’s football competition, face giant killers Malawi on Sunday in the last quarter-final.
Hosts Morocco play South Africa and the Ivory Coast meet Algeria on Saturday and the other Sunday fixture pits title-holders and record 10-time champions Nigeria against Cameroon.
The winning quarter-finalists qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The four losers get a second chance through African and inter-continental play-offs.
Ghana went ahead in first-half added time when Evelyn Badu nodded a Comfort Yeboah cross past goalkeeper Aissatou Liberge, who had replaced injured captain Fatoumata Karentao.
Mali levelled five minutes into the second half after a free kick from substitute Kadidiatou Diabate took a deflection, which left goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan stranded.
The Malians had a late chance to snatch victory and a last-eight place, but Diabate overhit a free-kick, which was comfortably saved by Konlan.
In a match played simultaneously, Grace Mendoua scored for Cameroon on 28 minutes and Ivania Moreira equalized after 50 minutes.

Topics: Ghana WAFCON mali

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