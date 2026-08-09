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Thailand teen shooter once brought BB gun to school: police

A coffin containing the body of a victim of Friday's shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, is brought in a stretcher at a police hospital in Bangkok,Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (AP)
A coffin containing the body of a victim of Friday's shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, is brought in a stretcher at a police hospital in Bangkok,Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 09 August 2026 22:31
AFP
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Thailand teen shooter once brought BB gun to school: police

Thailand teen shooter once brought BB gun to school: police
  • The teenage assailant shot his grandparents, using his grandfather’s handgun, at their home north of Bangkok on Friday before going on a killing spree at his secondary school and ultimately turning the gun on himself, according to authorities
Updated 09 August 2026 22:31
AFP
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BANGKOK: A 14-year-old boy who shot dead the grandparents who raised him before killing six others at his school in Thailand had watched violent videos online and once brought a BB gun to school, police said Sunday.
The teenage assailant shot his grandparents, using his grandfather’s handgun, at their home north of Bangkok on Friday before going on a killing spree at his secondary school and ultimately turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old girl wounded in the school shooting died on Saturday, and five teachers and school staff were killed on Friday, police said.
Investigators interviewed 17 witnesses and were examining the boy’s computer and phone to determine the “real cause of the shooting,” Atthapol Anusit, a deputy police commander for the region surrounding the capital, told reporters on Sunday.
“We looked into his PC and found history that he watched violent videos on social media,” Atthapol said.
“From questioning the kids, we know that he brought a BB gun to school last year but a teacher seized it.”
Witnesses told police the boy had been interested in guns for a year or two, Atthapol said, adding that he had learned how to use one by watching content on social media.
The child had lived with his grandparents since he was two years old after his parents had separated, he added.
The boy’s father apologized “to society for what my son did” on Friday, according to local media.

 

Topics: Thailand BB gun

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