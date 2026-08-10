Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh dies at 67 in Cairo

CAIRO: Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh died on Sunday in Cairo aged 67 following an unspecified illness. His funeral will be held on Monday at the Police Mosque in Cairo.

In a press release, the Arab League mourned Al-Louh, and described him as a career diplomat who dedicated his life to “serving Palestine and defending the rights of its people.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also paid tribute, calling Al-Louh a “national leader” and praising his long diplomatic career in service of the Palestinian cause.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its condolences to the Palestinian leadership and said Al-Louh had enjoyed a distinguished career serving the Palestinian people.

Arab Parliament President Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi described the late ambassador as a prominent Palestinian diplomatic voice who defended Palestinian rights in various forums with dedication and courage.

In a statement, Al-Yamahi called Al-Louh “an example of national commitment and sincere service to Palestine.”

Al-Louh had been a prominent Palestinian diplomatic voice defending Palestinian rights, and had shown “dedication and courage in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause in various forums,” the statement added.

Born in Gaza City in 1958, Al-Louh joined Fatah in his youth and became involved in organizing cells inside the occupied territories.

He was arrested by Israel in 1977 and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Al-Louh entered the diplomatic service in 2005, serving as Palestine’s ambassador to China, Yemen and Mauritania before being appointed ambassador to Egypt in November 2017.

He also served as Palestine’s permanent representative to the Arab League until 2023, remaining ambassador to Cairo until his death.