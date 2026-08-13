Karachi flag sellers fear losses as security curbs disrupt Independence Day trade

KARACHI: Muskan Muhammad Junaid borrowed Rs200,000 ($720) to stock green-and-white bangles for Pakistan’s Independence Day. But with two days until Aug. 14, the Karachi vendor fears security restrictions could leave her in debt, as the Sindh government says law-and-order deserves the highest priority.

For thousands of temporary vendors and established traders, the weeks leading up to Independence Day are a brief annual opportunity to sell flags, bunting, badges, clothing and other green-and-white merchandise that loses much of its demand once the celebrations end.

Karachi’s flag trade has historically generated billions of rupees in seasonal business, though there are no official sales figures. Last year, traders reported record demand for Independence Day merchandise, with some saying sales had risen several-fold over 2024.

This year, however, traders at Karachi’s main flag market, commonly known as Jhanda Gali, said security restrictions and a temporary closure of the market had interrupted business during the most important days of their selling season.

“The sales are down,” Junaid told Arab News while sitting on the ground selling bangles at the market. “We have taken a Rs200,000 [$720] loan to buy merchandise.”

The Sindh government has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure around Independence Day as authorities seek to prevent security threats and maintain public order.

Traders said police also restricted stalls and sealed the market for nearly two days last week. Sealing notices remained on shop shutters this week, while banners erected by traders appealed to authorities to allow stalls during the remaining days before Aug. 14.

For vendors whose stock was bought specifically for Independence Day, even a few lost trading days can be costly.

Komal Veemal, 28, said police restrictions had prevented her from setting up her stall and could leave her with merchandise she would struggle to sell after Friday.

“These goods are bound to be left unsold,” she said. “The police keep making us run around on the very day when these items are supposed to be sold. Our entire season has been ruined.”

Mohammad Naveed, a retailer selling flags and Independence Day clothing, said business had virtually stopped during the disruptions.

“How will the people come when they won’t let the market open,” he asked.

Naveed said warehouses were still holding large quantities of merchandise and that traders had faced more disruption than during last year’s Independence Day season.

The effects are also being felt by manufacturers.

Shaikh Nisar Ahmed Parchamwala, CEO of VIP Flags, one of Pakistan’s largest flag manufacturers and exporters, said restrictions on movement and gatherings were depressing demand for Independence Day merchandise.

“This year you have enforced Section 144,” he said. “People won’t go out. People used to hoist flags on their cars, on their motorcycles, on their rides … If they don’t come out, they won’t take the flag. If they don’t take the flag, our business won’t run.”

Parchamwala estimated that 70 percent of his stock remained unsold.

“This year our flags stock is not selling. Only small items that children come to buy for entertainment are trading,” he said.

“GOODS ARE STUCK”

Police said the restrictions were necessary because large crowds gathering for Independence Day celebrations could present security risks.

“We have Independence Day coming up, and anyone could carry out a sabotage attack,” a police officer overseeing security at the market told Arab News, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

“To prevent this, our senior officials have deployed these security arrangements,” he added.

The officer said the deployment would remain in place through Aug. 14 and beyond.

Azmat Ullah, an inspector in Karachi’s City Warden force, said about 20 personnel had been deployed at the market in two vehicles.

Sindh government spokesperson Nadir Gabol said authorities want people to celebrate Independence Day with passion and fervor.

However, he said Pakistani law enforcement agencies must have received some information on the basis of which they recommended imposing Section 144.

“The highest priority is given to law and order,” he said.

Atiq Mir, chairman of the Karachi Tajir Ittehad, an umbrella organization representing around 600,000 small traders across the city, estimated Independence Day celebrations could generate up to Rs40 billion ($144 million) in economic activity in Karachi this year, based on information from importers, wholesalers and retailers.

But he said the disruptions and broader economic conditions meant actual business could fall below Rs10 billion ($36 million). There is no official data tracking Independence Day sales in Karachi, making industry estimates difficult to independently verify.

“I am seeing a strange situation this time. It seems that all these preparations are being sabotaged officially.”

Mir said the restrictions were particularly damaging because they had come during the narrow period when Independence Day merchandise was in demand.

“Who are these people who are sealing shops,” he asked. “This is a moment of worry.”

For Junaid, the stakes are considerably smaller than the billions estimated across Karachi but much more personal.

She said she had no other source of work and needed to sell her merchandise before Independence Day, after which retailers would have little reason to buy the seasonal stock she had purchased with borrowed money.

“All our goods are stuck because of the police,” she said.