Pakistan panel to meet today for Rabi Al-Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central moon-sighting committee will meet today, Thursday, for the sighting of crescent for the Islamic month of Rabi Al-Awwal, the country’s religious affairs ministry said.

Rabi Al-Awwal is the third month in the Islamic calendar. The month holds special significance for Muslims around the world as they observe the 12th of the month as Mawlid Al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In Pakistan and some other countries in Asia, it is referred to as Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will attend a meeting of the zonal moon sighting committee in Islamabad, while other members of the central committee will join meetings at their respective provincial and district centers.

“The Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will announce the decision of moon sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to this end,” the Pakistani religious affairs ministry said in a statement.

In Pakistan, the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal usually dawns with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital of Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

The religious affairs ministry organizes the annual Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on the day to encourage research and discussion on various aspects of the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and their application in modern times.

Various conferences and events are held across the country, at which religious scholars highlight the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) to enlighten the daily lives and strengthen the moral fabric of society.