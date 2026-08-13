German police: suspicious object on rail tracks did not contain explosives

FRANKFURT: German police said on Thursday that a suspicious object found on rail tracks in a Bavarian town did not contain explosives, as initially feared.

Earlier on Thursday, buildings near ‌the object ‌were evacuated in the ‌town ⁠of Treuchtlingen for ⁠the item to be moved safely by a robot.

Experts had earlier taken X-ray images of the object that was found in the ⁠southern part of ‌the town. ‌The public had been urged to ‌steer clear of the ‌area, which was cordoned off, police also said on X.

German authorities have been on edge for ‌more than a week over an attempted drone attack ⁠on ⁠Leipzig airport in eastern Germany, where an unmanned aerial device loaded with explosives was found near a runway.

Treuchtlingen is a city with a population of around 12,000 people, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) northwest of Munich.