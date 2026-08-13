BEIRUT: A Lebanese official denied on Thursday a Reuters report that Beirut had agreed with Israel to a shortlist of countries that could send troops to Lebanon to verify the disarmament of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and said it was following up on the issue with Washington.
A June 26 deal brokered by the US linked the progressive withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon to the “verified disarmament” of all non-state armed groups by the Lebanese government. Hezbollah, which is not a party to the agreement, has rejected disarming.
Reuters reported last week that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a shortlist and reported on Wednesday, citing three sources, that the list included Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia as potential contributors to the verification mechanism.
A Lebanese official on Thursday said there was no such agreement and that Beirut was still in discussions with the United States on the matter.
A State Department official said on Tuesday that a round of US-brokered meetings between Lebanon and Israel in Rome last week discussed the “third-party verification” of the Lebanese army’s “clearance operations” but did not mention the shortlist or the countries involved.
Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah’s disarmament, official says
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Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah’s disarmament, official says
- Reuters reported last week that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a shortlist
- A Lebanese official said there was no such agreement and Beirut was still in discussions with the US
BEIRUT: A Lebanese official denied on Thursday a Reuters report that Beirut had agreed with Israel to a shortlist of countries that could send troops to Lebanon to verify the disarmament of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and said it was following up on the issue with Washington.