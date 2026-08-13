Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will form political, military mechanisms to coordinate under defense pact, Ankara says

ANKARA: Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will form political and military ​mechanisms under a defense pact signed between the regional powers last week, Turkiye’s defense ministry said on Thursday, adding the alliance would also deepen defense industry ‌cooperation.

The three ‌countries signed ​the “Makkah ‌Joint ⁠Defense Agreement” ​on Aug. ⁠7, wedding Sunni Muslim US allies alarmed at a regional conflagration that has brought Iranian missile fire onto Gulf oil exporters. ⁠They said the ‌accord stipulates that ‌an armed attack ​against any ‌member would be regarded ‌as an attack on all, similar to NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause.

At a weekly ‌briefing in Ankara, the ministry said the mechanisms would ⁠include ⁠the three countries’ defense ministers, foreign ministers, and military chiefs. It added that the joint military exercises were also being planned under the pact, while cooperation could include joint production and technology sharing in ​the ​defense industry.