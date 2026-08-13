Saudi Arabia reconstitutes Cabinet under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, with all current ministers retaining their positions, according to a royal decree issued by King Salman on Thursday.

The decree reconstitutes the Council of Ministers in accordance with the four-year term stipulated under Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers Law, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In separate royal decrees, King Salman also appointed a new chairmen to the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, as well as the Capital Market Authority.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minster, was appointed chairman of the board of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, replacing Bandar Al-Khorayef.

Al-Khorayef, who also serves as minister of industry and mineral resources, was relieved of his position as chairman of the authority’s board.

Mazen Al-Sudairy was appointed chairman of the Capital Market Authority with the rank of minister, replacing Mohammed Al-Quwaiz, who was relieved of his post.