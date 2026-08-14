Iran president vows stronger ties with Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Pakistan and said the countries’ shared interests and destinies were “more closely intertwined than ever before,” Iranian state media reported Friday, as Pakistan marked its 79th Independence Day.

Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule on August 14, 1947, after the United Kingdom partitioned the Indian sub-continent into two independent dominions, Muslim Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.

This Independence Day follows renewed momentum in Pakistan-Iran ties, with both countries stepping up high-level engagements after Islamabad played a key role in diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate tensions during the recent US-Iran conflict.

In his message, President Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to take “more effective steps” to expand bilateral cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, describing the occasion as an opportunity to further deepen their relationship.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its determination and will to further strengthen comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and is ready, in the light of mutual trust and respect and by utilizing the extensive existing capacities, to take more effective steps to strengthen relations between the two countries and secure the common interests of the two nations,” he was quoted as saying by state-run IRNA news agency.

The US-Iran conflict, which erupted in late Feb., disrupted global oil and gas supplies as well as international trade through the Strait of Hormuz that carried roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and a quarter of seaborne liquefied natural gas exports before the war began.

Islamabad hosted key talks between both sides in April as part of a months-long diplomatic push along with other regional powers, which led to a US-Iran interim peace deal in June. The agreement declared an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts,” but quickly unraveled, with US President Donald Trump saying it was “over” on July 7 and Iran’s foreign ministry declaring it “suspended” a week later.

The June interim agreement set a 60-day period, extendable by mutual consent, within which Iran and the US were expected to reach a final deal limiting Tehran’s nuclear program and lifting US sanctions. Iran and the US remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war.