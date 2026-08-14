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Pakistan president approves civilian and military awards, announces remission for prisoners

Pakistan president approves civilian and military awards, announces remission for prisoners
This file photograph, taken and released by Pakistan’s Press Information Department on July 23, 2024, shows Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari signing an amendment bill at the President House in Islamabad. (PID/File)
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Updated 14 August 2026 17:42
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Pakistan president approves civilian and military awards, announces remission for prisoners

Pakistan president approves civilian and military awards, announces remission for prisoners
  • Pakistan announces state honors on national days to recognize gallantry, scientific and social services of security personnel, civilians
  • This year’s celebrations included the inauguration of ‘Monument of Victory’ commemorating Pakistan’s four-day conflict with India in 2025
Updated 14 August 2026 17:42
Arab News Pakistan
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ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved several summaries, including the conferment of civilian and military awards and a 100-day remission in prisoner sentences, Pakistani state media reported, as the nation celebrated its 80th Independence Day.

The South Asian country announces state honors on its national days to recognize gallantry, scientific, public and social services of security personnel and civilians.

President Zardari approved military awards for 1,172 personnel of the armed forces and civil armed forces, the state-run APP news agency reported.

“President Zardari approved a special 100-day remission in the sentences of eligible prisoners,” the report said.

“In addition, the president approved the conferment of national civil awards on citizens from various civilian fields in recognition of their contributions and services.”

Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule on August 14, 1947 after the United Kingdom partitioned the Indian sub-continent into two independent dominions, Muslim Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.

This year’s celebrations included the inauguration in Islamabad of the “Yadgar-e-Fatah,” or Monument of Victory, commemorating what Pakistan calls the “Battle of Truth” against India last year.

The fighting erupted after gunmen killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan-backed militants, an allegation Islamabad denied. The nuclear-armed rivals exchanged missile, drone and other strikes before a ceasefire halted the fighting.

Topics: Pakistan Independence Day Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

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