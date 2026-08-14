You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: minister
War in Iran
War in Iran

Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: minister

Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: minister
Iraq’s average daily oil exports since the beginning of August are the highest since the outbreak of the Middle East war between Iran and the United States choked off the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said Friday. (INA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsvu9

Updated 14 August 2026 22:30
AFP
Follow

Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: minister

Iraqi daily oil exports in August highest since start of war: minister
  • Khudair told a press conference that “exports since the beginning of the month have reached a rate of two million barrels” per day
  • He said the daily rate had been achieved “for the first time since the crisis began” on February 28
Updated 14 August 2026 22:30
AFP
Follow

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s average daily oil exports since the beginning of August are the highest since the outbreak of the Middle East war between Iran and the United States choked off the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said Friday.
Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair told a press conference that “exports since the beginning of the month have reached a rate of two million barrels” per day, for a total of around 26 million barrels.
He said the daily rate had been achieved “for the first time since the crisis began” on February 28 after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated by blocking the waterway crucial for global oil and gas trade.
Before the war, Iraq produced around four million barrels per day, and exported an average of 105 million barrels per month, mostly from its Basra oil terminal via Hormuz.
Ali Nizar, the head of Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), said in a TV interview last week that Iraq exported in July “35.5 to 37 million barrels” via Hormuz.
Another seven million barrels were exported through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
According to SOMO data, Iraq exported via several routes just over 32 million barrels of crude oil in May and June, including more than 20 million barrels from its southern port.
Iraq, an OPEC founding member, was forced to halt production in most of its oil fields during the war as reservoirs filled up.
Due to the waterway disruption, it began exporting crude using tanker trucks through Syria, as well as the pipeline to Turkiye.

Topics: War in Iran Iraq oil exports

Related

Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says video
Middle East

Iraq discusses oil export arrangement with Iran, minister says

Iraq oil exports jump in July before latest escalation in war
Business & Economy

Iraq oil exports jump in July before latest escalation in war

Latest updates

Afghan women face grim future as aid cuts compound Taliban repression, UN envoy warns

Afghan women face grim future as aid cuts compound Taliban repression, UN envoy warns

Book Review: ‘Politics and The English Language’

Book Review: ‘Politics and The English Language’

Cubans find rest on rooftops as blackouts drive them from home

Cubans find rest on rooftops as blackouts drive them from home

Hezbollah chief says Lebanon-Israel deal puts undue pressure on army

Hezbollah chief says Lebanon-Israel deal puts undue pressure on army

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.