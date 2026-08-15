Riyadh Air commences Pakistan operations with inaugural flight to Islamabad

KARACHI: Saudi carrier Riyadh Air officially commenced its Pakistan operations with the arrival of an inaugural flight, RX-660, in Islamabad from Riyadh, the Pakistan Airports Authority said on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, making Pakistan one of the Kingdom’s largest aviation markets. The new routes are expected to cater to strong demand for travel by workers, businesses, families and religious pilgrims while supporting Riyadh’s ambitions to become a major international aviation hub under Saudi Vision 2030.

The inaugural flight arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Friday evening with 69 passengers, according to the PAA. An inauguration ceremony was subsequently held at the airport, which was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi ambassador highlighted the significance of Riyadh Air’s inaugural service in further strengthening the longstanding relations and air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Riyadh Air is expected to operate seven flights per week between Riyadh and Islamabad, providing an additional direct air link between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the PAA said in a statement.

“The commencement of Riyadh Air’s operations marks an important milestone in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia air connectivity and represents a positive development for bilateral relations and the aviation sector.”

The airline, which is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is the Kingdom’s new national carrier and plans to connect Riyadh with more than 100 destinations worldwide by the end of the decade.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Pakistan’s closest economic partners and one of the largest sources of workers’ remittances, while air travel between the two countries is among the busiest in the region.

DG PAA Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed welcomed the commencement of Riyadh Air’s operations and highlighted the importance of the new air link in enhancing connectivity, facilitating passenger movement and promoting greater cooperation in the aviation sector.

Riyadh Air’s senior management also highlighted the airline’s potential for further growth in Pakistan, according to the PAA.

The Riyadh Air flight later departed the Islamabad airport with 272 passengers.