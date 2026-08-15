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14,542 held for residency, labor, border violations

14,542 held for residency, labor, border violations
Ministry of Interior said anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years and a fine of up to $267,000. (SPA)
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Updated 15 August 2026 16:41
SPA
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14,542 held for residency, labor, border violations

14,542 held for residency, labor, border violations
Updated 15 August 2026 16:41
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,542 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulation.

A total of 7,216 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,843 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,483 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,457 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 67 percent were Ethiopian, 32 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 19 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 22 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Interior (MOI)

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