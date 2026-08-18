You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance

Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance

Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance
Reuben Neves scores Al-Hilal’s first goal from the penalty spot in the 2-0 win over Al-Raed in the Round of 32 of the King’s Cup. (X: @Alhilal_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzeyy

Updated 18 August 2026 09:24
Ali Khaled
Follow

Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance

Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance
  • Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah, Al-Riyadh and Al-Fayha also claim Round of 32 wins on Monday night
Updated 18 August 2026 09:24
Ali Khaled
Follow

DUBAI: Al-Hilal on Monday night repeated their 2-0 King Cup win from five years ago against second-tier Al-Raed in the Round of 32 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah, Al-Riyadh and Al-Fayha made it a clean sweep for Saudi Pro League teams on the night.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves scored both goals for Al-Hilal in the 14th minute, first from the penalty spot and then 10 minutes from time.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Al-Hilal began their King Cup campaign against Al-Raed in the Round of 16, which was then the first stage of the tournament, also defeating them 2-0. They later reached the final, losing to Al-Fayha on penalties.

Also on Monday night, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Anwar 2-1, and Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Tain 5-0. Also advancing to the last 16 were Al-Riyadh, who beat Al-Zulfi 2-0, and Al-Fayha, who overcame Al-Adalah by the same score.

Topics: Saudi Pro League SPL Al-Hilal SPL Al-Raed

Related

Al-Hilal claim needlessly difficult victory as Summerville makes Saudi Pro League debut
Saudi Football

Al-Hilal claim needlessly difficult victory as Summerville makes Saudi Pro League debut

Uncertainty surrounds Ali Al-Bulaihi’s future at Al-Hilal
Sport

Uncertainty surrounds Ali Al-Bulaihi’s future at Al-Hilal

Latest updates

Saudi goalkeeper Abu Rasen joins Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Al-Hilal

Saudi goalkeeper Abu Rasen joins Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Al-Hilal

Trump crypto firm backs venture offering AI from restricted Chinese companies

Trump crypto firm backs venture offering AI from restricted Chinese companies

Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites

Yemeni armed forces carry out 133 military operations against Houthi sites

A Palestinian American’s journey to his West Bank home under settler siege

A Palestinian American’s journey to his West Bank home under settler siege

Serena and Venus Williams return to doubles and lose close match in Cincinnati

Serena and Venus Williams return to doubles and lose close match in Cincinnati

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.