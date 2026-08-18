Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed to reach last 16 of King Cup as SPL clubs showcase dominance

DUBAI: Al-Hilal on Monday night repeated their 2-0 King Cup win from five years ago against second-tier Al-Raed in the Round of 32 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah, Al-Riyadh and Al-Fayha made it a clean sweep for Saudi Pro League teams on the night.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves scored both goals for Al-Hilal in the 14th minute, first from the penalty spot and then 10 minutes from time.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Al-Hilal began their King Cup campaign against Al-Raed in the Round of 16, which was then the first stage of the tournament, also defeating them 2-0. They later reached the final, losing to Al-Fayha on penalties.

Also on Monday night, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Anwar 2-1, and Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Tain 5-0. Also advancing to the last 16 were Al-Riyadh, who beat Al-Zulfi 2-0, and Al-Fayha, who overcame Al-Adalah by the same score.