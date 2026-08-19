First Riyadh Air flight lands at Lahore airport marking major step in bilateral air connectivity

KARACHI: Saudi carrier Riyadh Air’s inaugural flight, RX-676, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in the eastern city of Lahore, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said late Tuesday, marking an important milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, making Pakistan one of the Kingdom’s largest aviation markets. The new routes are expected to cater to strong demand for travel by workers, businesses, families and religious pilgrims while supporting Riyadh’s ambitions to become a major international aviation hub under Saudi Vision 2030.

The inaugural flight received a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at Lahore airport from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to the PAA. A ceremony was also held at the International Departure Lounge, which was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

“Riyadh Air is expected to operate three flights per week between Riyadh and Lahore, providing an additional direct air link between the two cities and facilitating passenger movement,” the PAA said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Pakistan’s closest economic partners and one of the largest sources of workers’ remittances, while air travel between the two countries is among the busiest in the region.

Riyadh Air, which is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is the Kingdom’s new national carrier and plans to connect Riyadh with more than 100 destinations worldwide by the end of the decade.

The airline commenced its Pakistan operations with the arrival of an inaugural flight, RX-660, in Islamabad from Riyadh on Aug. 14.

The PAA said on Tuesday it warmly welcomes Riyadh Air and looks forward to the successful growth of its operations in Pakistan.