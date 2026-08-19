Pakistan to lower diesel prices by over Rs30 per liter after talks with refiners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government will be reducing the price of diesel by more than Rs30 per liter, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced on Wednesday, following successful talks with refiners.

While petrol is primarily used in Pakistan for private transportation, including small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers, high-speed diesel powers heavy vehicles used for transporting passengers and goods and agriculture across the country.

Fuel prices in Pakistan have surged since the outbreak of the United States-Iran war, with a liter of diesel costing Rs395.69 ($1.43) that has led to increase in fares and commodity prices in the South Asian nation of over 240 million.

Speaking at a presser, Petroleum Minister Malik said a large quantity of the diesel used in Pakistan is converted to refined products through local refineries and the government is making every effort to provide relief to the masses.

“The Prime Minister himself invited the refineries. He also instructed me,” Malik said.

“After that, we virtually sat down with the refineries. And I am happy to announce in front of you that the refineries have accepted the government’s request and they have decided a significant reduction in diesel prices, a reduction of more than Rs30-32.”

The development came a day after the government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs3.34 and Rs5.27 respectively.

Malik said every government wants the cheapest fuel and a reduction in taxes to make it easier for the people.

“By balancing all these matters, and the requirements of the oil supply chain, it has taken its facts in front of all these stakeholders and has taken a judicious decision,” he said.

“So, I would like to make the public aware of the fact that the government is making every effort to cover for the suffering of the people.”