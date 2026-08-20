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German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack

German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack
The coat of arms and lettering of the Oberlandesgericht Stuttgart (Stuttgart Higher Regional Court) in Stuttgart, Germany, August 18, 2026. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 August 2026 11:25
AFP
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German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack

German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack
Updated 20 August 2026 11:25
AFP
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MUNICH: German investigators said Thursday they had identified a far-right suspect who allegedly carried out a notorious 1970 arson attack on a Jewish centre in Munich that killed seven Holocaust survivors.
The suspect -- a man who was 25 at the time of the attack, but passed away in 2020 -- was identified after the case was reopened last year when a witness came forward with new evidence, police and prosecutors in Munich said.

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