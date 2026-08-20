MUNICH: German investigators said Thursday they had identified a far-right suspect who allegedly carried out a notorious 1970 arson attack on a Jewish centre in Munich that killed seven Holocaust survivors.
The suspect -- a man who was 25 at the time of the attack, but passed away in 2020 -- was identified after the case was reopened last year when a witness came forward with new evidence, police and prosecutors in Munich said.
German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack
Updated 20 August 2026 11:25
German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack
MUNICH: German investigators said Thursday they had identified a far-right suspect who allegedly carried out a notorious 1970 arson attack on a Jewish centre in Munich that killed seven Holocaust survivors.