Abu Dhabi to host first Euroleague Basketball SuperCup

ABU DHABI: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Euroleague Basketball have announced the launch of the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup, a new competition that will officially open the European club basketball season.

The first edition will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Sept. 18-19.

The SuperCup is an exciting addition to Euroleague Basketball’s competition portfolio, creating an annual event featuring elite European club basketball while further expanding the league’s global footprint. Hosting the first competition in Abu Dhabi highlights the emirate’s growing involvement in international basketball.

The inaugural SuperCup will bring together four top clubs — reigning EuroLeague champions Olympiacos Piraeus, 2025 EuroLeague champions Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul, 2026 finalists Real Madrid and Dubai Basketball, representing the UAE, for a two-day event that will officially open the European club basketball season.

The competition will follow a final four format, with two games each day. On Friday, Sept. 18, Olympiacos Piraeus will take on Fenerbahce Tarfin Istanbul at 6 p.m. with Dubai Basketball facing Real Madrid at 9 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday, Sept. 19 with the game to determine third place beginning at 6 p.m. and the first EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup Final taking place at 9 p.m. All timings given are Gulf Standard Time.

Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, said: “The first edition of the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup is another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s long-term partnership with Euroleague Basketball and reflects our shared ambition to grow the game while creating world-class experiences for fans.

“Bringing four elite clubs to Abu Dhabi to open the new season further strengthens the emirate’s position as a global destination for elite sporting events, while generating lasting value for our visitor economy, local businesses and communities. As we continue to expand our international sporting calendar, events such as the SuperCup play an important role in inspiring the next generation of players and bringing global audiences to Abu Dhabi.”

Building on the success of the EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi, the new SuperCup represents the next chapter in the long-term partnership between Euroleague Basketball and DCT Abu Dhabi.

Dejan Bodiroga, president of Euroleague Basketball, said: “The launch of the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup marks an exciting new chapter for European club basketball. We are delighted to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi for the inaugural edition of this competition, which will bring together some of the most successful clubs to celebrate the start of a new season. Abu Dhabi has demonstrated a strong commitment to basketball and to delivering exceptional international sporting events, making it the ideal stage for this new competition.”

Chus Bueno, CEO of Euroleague Basketball, said the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup reflected an ambition to continue innovating and expanding the reach of European club basketball.

“Launching this new competition in Abu Dhabi enables us to engage new audiences while providing fans, clubs and partners with a premium event that showcases the very best of our sport,” he said. “We look forward to establishing the SuperCup as a flagship fixture on the international basketball calendar.”

Full event package tickets for the Euroleague Basketball SuperCup 2026 are now on sale at the Etihad Arena webpage.