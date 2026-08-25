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Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section
A scene from ‘Selvi.’ Supplied
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Updated 25 August 2026 17:12
Arab News
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Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section
Updated 25 August 2026 17:12
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Two films supported by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation have been selected for the Vision Asia section of the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s leading cinematic events.

“Ria,” directed by Arvin Belarmino, and “Selvi,” directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar, will screen as part of the festival’s showcase of emerging and established filmmakers from across Asia.

“Ria” received support from both the Red Sea Fund and the Red Sea Souk, while “Selvi” was supported through the Red Sea Fund, which backs filmmakers and projects from the Arab world, Africa and Asia.

The selection marks another international milestone for projects supported through the Red Sea Foundation’s initiatives, which aim to strengthen filmmaking communities and foster cross-cultural collaboration.

“Ria” tells the story of a “folk punk musician fighting to protect her energetic music and sanctuary from collapsing.”

The film stars Nour Hooshmand, Sylvia Sanchez, Iana Bernadez, Veronica Reyes, Anastasia Bartolome, Soliman Cruz, Kevin Regalado, RS Magtaan, Andre Miguel, Paolo O’Hara, Jing Diaz, Rico Torrente, Mark Anthony Estabillo, Lei Tigcal and Anthonio Mendiola Lana Jr.

Meanwhile, Tamil-language drama “Selvi” centers on a homecare nurse who takes on her best friend Kavitha’s shifts in addition to her own after Kavitha’s sudden collapse. Moving from one house to another caring for the elderly, rarely stopping to rest, Selvi begins to confront the weight of guilt, love and survival as long hours blur the boundaries between care and exhaustion.
 

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