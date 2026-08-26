Emirati Women’s Day: Artists on the power of owning their stories

DUBAI: For Emirati artists Aysha Saif Hemrani Al-Shamsi and Moza Al-Falasi, creativity is as much about discovery and connection as it is about the finished work.

As the UAE prepares to mark Emirati Women’s Day on Aug. 28, the artists reflect on what drives their practices and why it is increasingly important for women in the region to claim space within the creative industries.







Moza Al-Falasi is an Emirati artist. (Supplied)



For Al-Shamsi, the most rewarding part of creating is not simply seeing an idea take shape, but watching audiences find something of themselves within it.

“The most satisfying part for me is seeing people recognize themselves in my work,” she said.

The artist, whose practice centers on characters and their stories, said she enjoys seeing her creations take on a life beyond her own intentions.







“When the Grief You’re Carrying Is Not Your Own: Traces on the Surface 5,” Moza Al-Falasi. (Supplied)



“I love when my characters become more than just something I have created, and people begin to see their own personalities, memories, humor, or everyday experiences reflected in them,” she said.

That connection, she added, is what ultimately makes the creative process meaningful.







“When the Grief You’re Carrying Is Not Your Own: Embedded,” Moza Al-Falasi. (Supplied)



“When someone claims the spirit of one of my characters as a reflection of themselves, that is when I feel the work has truly come alive,” Al-Shamsi said.

For Al-Falasi, meanwhile, the creative process is defined by its unpredictability. Rather than beginning with a fixed destination, she allows her work to evolve as she experiments with different materials and techniques.

“The most satisfying part is seeing something slowly reveal itself through the process,” she said.







Aysha Saif Hemrani Al-Shamsi is an Emirati artist. (Supplied)



“I often begin with an idea or question, but the work changes as I experiment with materials and techniques.”

It is this element of discovery that keeps her engaged, particularly when the final result communicates something that words cannot.

“I enjoy that sense of discovery, when something unexpected emerges and begins to communicate something I could not have expressed in words,” Al-Falasi said. “For me, the process is as important as the final work.”







This artwork is by Aysha Saif Hemrani Al-Shamsi. (Supplied)



For both artists, that commitment to creativity also comes with a broader understanding of the role women can play in shaping the region’s cultural landscape.

Al-Shamsi believes women should be at the center of their own stories, rather than simply being represented by others.

“Of course, women from this region should own their narrative, perspectives, and voice,” she said. “We have a lot to say, and our experiences, culture, humor, and ways of seeing the world deserve to be represented by us.”







This artwork is by Aysha Saif Hemrani Al-Shamsi. (Supplied)



She also emphasized that participation alone is not enough. Women should have the opportunity to establish lasting careers and influence how their stories are preserved and understood.

“It is important that women not only participate in the creative industries, but also take up space professionally, build sustainable creative careers, and have the opportunity to shape how our stories are seen and remembered,” said Al-Shamsi.

“When we tell our own stories, we add perspectives that simply cannot be replaced.”

Al-Falasi similarly sees creative spaces as an important platform for women to contribute to the region’s cultural narrative while creating a path for those who follow.

“I believe women have always had important stories, perspectives, and ways of seeing, and the creative industries give us a space to share them and contribute to the cultural narrative of our region,” she said.

For her, visibility can also have a lasting impact beyond an individual career.

“It is important for women to take up space professionally, not only to represent themselves, but also to inspire the generations that come after them,” Al-Falasi said.

“When women’s voices and experiences become part of the wider creative landscape, they help create a richer and more diverse understanding of who we are and where we come from.”