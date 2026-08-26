Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says

DUBAI: Iran said Qatar has told Tehran it is unaware of the fate of Iranian ‌pilots ‌missing since ‌their aircraft ⁠were shot down ⁠after entering Qatari airspace, and urged Doha to ⁠step up efforts ‌to ‌determine their ‌status, according to ‌state media.

Tehran said it had followed ‌up through diplomatic and military channels ⁠but ⁠had yet to receive a clear response from Qatar on the pilots’ fate.