DUBAI: Iran said Qatar has told Tehran it is unaware of the fate of Iranian pilots missing since their aircraft were shot down after entering Qatari airspace, and urged Doha to step up efforts to determine their status, according to state media.
Tehran said it had followed up through diplomatic and military channels but had yet to receive a clear response from Qatar on the pilots’ fate.
Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says
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Updated 26 August 2026 13:38
Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says
- Tehran said it had followed up but had yet to receive a clear response from Qatar on the pilots’ fate
DUBAI: Iran said Qatar has told Tehran it is unaware of the fate of Iranian pilots missing since their aircraft were shot down after entering Qatari airspace, and urged Doha to step up efforts to determine their status, according to state media.