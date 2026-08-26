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Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says

Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says
Doha has told Tehran it is unaware of the fate of Iranian ‌pilots ‌missing since ‌their aircraft ⁠were shot down ⁠after entering Qatari airspace. (Reuters file photo)
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Updated 26 August 2026 13:38
Reuters
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Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says

Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing Iranian pilots, state media says
  • Tehran said it had followed ‌up ⁠but ⁠had yet to receive a clear response from Qatar on the pilots’ fate
Updated 26 August 2026 13:38
Reuters
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DUBAI: Iran said Qatar has told Tehran it is unaware of the fate of Iranian ‌pilots ‌missing since ‌their aircraft ⁠were shot down ⁠after entering Qatari airspace, and urged Doha to ⁠step up efforts ‌to ‌determine their ‌status, according to ‌state media.
Tehran said it had followed ‌up through diplomatic and military channels ⁠but ⁠had yet to receive a clear response from Qatar on the pilots’ fate.

Topics: War in Iran Qatar Iran

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